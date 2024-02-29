GXO offers $965 million for UK logistics firm Wincanton

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) said Thursday it has made a $965 million, or $7.65 per share, all-cash offer for U.K. logistics firm Wincanton, topping by 26% an offer made earlier this week by French logistics rival Ceva Logistics.

The latest step in the bidding war involving one of the U.K.’s largest logistics firms sent Wincanton’s shares soaring in London trading. Shares were up 20% from Wednesday’s close.

Wincanton’s board earlier this week agreed to an improved, final offer from Ceva of about $764.3 million, which was raised from an initial bid of about $716.5 million in January after GXO expressed interest in the company. On Tuesday, Wincanton’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders accept Ceva’s revised offer.