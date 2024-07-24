Watch Now


Hard truths in freight; AI driver trainers; Lithium Ion APUs | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner
On Episode 739 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is talking to Metafora’s Ryan Schreiber about hard truths in freight and tech. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Schreiber is here to deliver a dose of reality to the industry.

DOTsfty wants to evolve driver training and usher it into the AI era. We’ll hear from a driver and a supervisor who are using the tool to learn if it is helping their fleet. We’re joined by Doyles Sheehan’s Aarron Harshbarger and Brenden Magill as well as DOTsfty’s Tim Buski.


We’ll meet Dragonfly Energy’s Tyler Bourns. When Bourns isn’t making lithium ion auxiliary power units, he’s busy on the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus. Lennon Buses in the United States and Europe are dedicated to providing young people, communities and schools with free events, workshops, interactive experiences and hands-on opportunities to produce audio, video and digital media projects.

Plus, DOT’s $1.8 billion for freight; cargo theft in Mexico; stuck between a rock and a hard place; and more.


Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!? In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. WTT is ranked in Apple Podcasts top-20 Business News podcasts. He also writes a newsletter of the same title with over 15k subscribers in the supply chain and trucking niche. Dooner has been in freight since 2005 and has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. He was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.