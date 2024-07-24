Hard truths in freight; AI driver trainers; Lithium Ion APUs | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

https://youtu.be/tBL53eTHRsA

On Episode 739 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is talking to Metafora’s Ryan Schreiber about hard truths in freight and tech. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Schreiber is here to deliver a dose of reality to the industry.

DOTsfty wants to evolve driver training and usher it into the AI era. We’ll hear from a driver and a supervisor who are using the tool to learn if it is helping their fleet. We’re joined by Doyles Sheehan’s Aarron Harshbarger and Brenden Magill as well as DOTsfty’s Tim Buski.