Hazmat rule pits tank truck carriers against crop dusters

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has set December for a final rule pitting a major trucking association against a segment of the aviation industry.

FMCSA solicited comments earlier this year on a petition filed by the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA), which requested that the agency waive its hazardous materials (HM) endorsement requirement for Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders who haul 1,000 gallons or less of aviation-grade jet fuel for crop-spraying aircraft.

NAAA argued, among other reasons, that there is a shortage of truck drivers needed to haul jet fuel and crop protection products to satellite airstrips nearer to the fields that need to be sprayed. The group, which represents 1,560 aerial application industry owner/operators and 2,028 non-operator agricultural pilots, asserted that the exemption could be provided without compromising safety.

The majority of the 63 comments filed on the proposed exemption either supported or wanted to see it expanded further to other CDL classes, including the Arkansas Trucking Association. Only the National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC) and an anonymous commenter are opposing the exemption.