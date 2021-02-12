How to be a truckerpreneur – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how modern truckers are building their businesses with solid fundamentals and side hustles that are turning small money into big bucks.

Plus, everything you need to know about marine cargo insurance in ’21, when to know when dedicated capacity is the way to go, Deliveright’s launch of the first heavy goods delivery app for Shopify, how one comeback story turned a Landstar agent’s life around, and the world’s largest pair of spurs destroyed by truck and more.

They’re joined by special guests Freight Bambino, Truckerpreneur, Bambino Cattle Co.; Mark Kunar, EVP of Strategy, Transportation and Automotive, Engineering & Manufacturing, Chemical & Energy, North America at DHL Supply Chain; Steven Roy, president/owner, Landstar: Agency RYX/Roy-Trans Global Logistics Inc.; Rick Bridges, vice president, Client Development and New Product Development, Roanoke; and Doug Ladden, co-founder/CEO, Deliveright.

