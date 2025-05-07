How trucking can prepare for Trump’s new CDL rules of the road

Safer roads and better alignment between freight demand and trucking capacity are two potential benefits emerging from President Donald Trump’s Emergency Order on English proficiency for truck drivers, but carriers should prepare for operational and cost implications as well.

The significance of the order, which includes a review of commercial driver’s licenses issued to foreign drivers working in the U.S., was further elevated when the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance voted just days later to reinstate an out-of-service (OOS) mandate, effective June 25, for drivers who cannot satisfactorily show safety officials they can speak and read English.

“Drivers who violate the English proficiency requirement as it is assessed roadside will soon be placed out of service,” Chris Eckhart, a partner at the law firm Scopelitis who specializes in Department of Transportation compliance, told FreightWaves in a phone interview.

“It will be recorded as an out-of-service violation on the motor carrier’s safety record. Out-of-service violations usually count more than other violations, so it could adversely impact CSA scores.”



