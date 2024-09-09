Hurricane watch issued for Louisiana as Tropical Storm Francine intensifies

A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico could develop into a hurricane that threatens southern Louisiana and northern coastal Texas on Wednesday.

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle in Louisiana. The NHC states in its fourth public advisory that a tropical storm watch has been issued east of High Island, Texas, to Cameron and from Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

A storm surge watch has also been issued from east of High Island to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including Vermilion Bay, Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain.

What started as a weather disturbance developed into a tropical storm Monday morning, and the NHC forecasts it to further intensify on Tuesday and Wednesday.



