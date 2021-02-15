  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Ice storms slam truckers – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 15, 2021
0 3 1 minute read

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the state of COVID-19 vaccine logistics two months later; a revolutionary automated trailer that promises to change the game for intermodal; growing Legend Transportation; and career comeback stories.

Plus, ice storms turn deadly for drivers; a truck fire causes over $1 million in damage at a carrier in Wisconsin; how the Keystone Pipeline cancellation impacts rail; Jaguar goes all-electric in 2025; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jeremy Schneider, FSQA business development director, Controlant; Jody Spalding, owner/director of operations, 5K Logistics; Robert Moffitt, EVP and director of operations, Legend Transportation; and Sean Jones, CEO of QuickLoadz.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 15, 2021
0 3 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc