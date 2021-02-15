Ice storms slam truckers – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the state of COVID-19 vaccine logistics two months later; a revolutionary automated trailer that promises to change the game for intermodal; growing Legend Transportation; and career comeback stories.

Plus, ice storms turn deadly for drivers; a truck fire causes over $1 million in damage at a carrier in Wisconsin; how the Keystone Pipeline cancellation impacts rail; Jaguar goes all-electric in 2025; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jeremy Schneider, FSQA business development director, Controlant; Jody Spalding, owner/director of operations, 5K Logistics; Robert Moffitt, EVP and director of operations, Legend Transportation; and Sean Jones, CEO of QuickLoadz.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts