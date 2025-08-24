Import slide continues after early peak

Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume Index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA

Bookings of containers bound for the U.S. (IOTI) have fallen 20% over the past six weeks, signaling that importers may have fully recovered from early-year inventory concerns. After plunging in May, imports surged to an early peak when the president paused the 145% tariff on Chinese goods. Now, companies appear to be trying to avoid another inventory hangover as questions persist about the health of the consumer. What does this mean for transportation markets for the rest of the year?

Shifts in sourcing

Upstream, one of the biggest shifts has been the continued pullback from China. Import bookings from China to the U.S. are down 25% year-over-year, while Vietnam is one of the few countries showing annual growth as of last week.

China has offset much of the decline, however, as total export bookings remain nearly flat compared to 2024, according to SONAR data. The takeaway is that global trade flows are rapidly adjusting to Trump’s ongoing negotiations, forcing carriers to rebalance trade lanes. This could eventually affect service levels as schedules shift and blank sailings increase.