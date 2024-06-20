Indiana carrier seeks post-bankruptcy financing deal with factoring company

An attorney representing an Indiana trucking company and two of its affiliates are seeking a bankruptcy court’s approval to enter into a post-petition financing agreement with WEX Bank, a company that specializes in fuel card and factoring services.

Prior to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 31 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Indiana, APL Cargo and affiliates Indy National Leasing and Ecosmart Trucks entered into an over-the-road account agreement, known as the executory contract, with WEX [NYSE: WEX] in March 2021.

Portland, Maine-based WEX continues to provide APL and the leasing companies with a “variety of payment-related products and services” for fuel payments and provides other business services to pay certain fleet operators, according to court filings.

APL Cargo, operating as the debtor-in-possession, seeks court approval authorizing the entities to enter into a financing agreement allowing WEX to continue its current factoring agreement, as the Indiana companies owe WEX more than $2.3 million in secured collateral. That includes the entities’ assets, accounts and equipment.



