Innovators showcase FreightTech in Day 1 rapid-fire demos at F3

The first day of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival saw speedy demos from industry innovators sporting all kinds of FreightTech.
Fifteen companies participated in F3’s rapid-fire demos on Tuesday, which were held in two blocks. In front of a live audience, company representatives had seven minutes each to show off their cutting-edge technologies before the buzzer sounded.
Nearly every company participating highlighted AI and its various applications to their logistics operational software.
Here are highlights from the first day of demos:
Happyrobot
San Francisco-based Happyrobot showcased its AI-powered dispatch and broker agent capable of connecting to a TMS and making phone calls automatically.
The AI voice platform features the ability to remember previous conversations with users while automatically handling inbound and outbound calls 24/7.
COO Javier Palafox demonstrated the AI’s capability to call dispatch and request transportation of goods. He showed off the tech’s ability to price haggle and verify pricing with a human when needed.
Keelvar
Cork, Ireland-based procurement sourcing company Keelvar demonstrated its AI-based strategic sourcing tool for running large-scale strategic RFPs.
The tool features first-party integration into SONAR and is ready to go without complex setup by customers.
Chief Customer Officer Dylan Alperin highlighted the tool’s ability to run constraint-based scenario optimization and help users understand how they’re performing versus their historic costs and versus the market. Keelvar automates the entire RFP process.
Highway
Dallas-based carrier identity management company Highway demonstrated its load-level protection and compliance product, Load Lock.
Load Lock is designed to ensure that a carrier assigned to a broker’s load is legitimate, has the right qualifications and certifications to move the load, and has a clean digital and physical footprint. If any of those conditions aren’t met, Highway issues an alert to customers via email, Highway’s proprietary dashboard and a webhook integration to the customers’ TMS.
There are 10 alert types offered by Load Lock. Milosz Golik, senior product manager at Highway, demonstrated the overbooked alert, which ensures a carrier doesn’t have too many loads with other brokers in the brokerage network.
Trimble
Trimble, a transportation operations software company based in Westminster, Colorado, gave a demonstration of a new application to manage breakdowns.
Trimble Road Call helps trucking fleets reduce downtime and costs associated with breakdowns. Drivers can report mechanical failures to their Road Call assistance agent, who opens up a case in the Road Call application. The issue can then be triaged by locating the downed asset using telematics information.
Nearby drivers can be found and contacted through the application as well. Trimble Road Call is integrated into other Trimble TMS products.
Loadsure
London-based insurance technology solutions company Loadsure demonstrated its freight protection software.
Founder and CEO Johnny McCord said Loadsure’s freight protection product empowers supply chain businesses to adopt best practices and enable actionable insights to protect them from loss with a wide range of data-driven insurance products. Loadsure harnesses insurance and supply chain data to customize insurance policies for unique supply chain company needs and risks.
The user experience is designed to be fast and easy, and Loadsure’s risk lens product can display a snapshot overview of exposures and risks associated with the commodity involved, route taken and the carrier.
Other companies presenting were:
- RoseRocket
- Revenova
- Truckstop
- Alvys
- EverestAI
- Tag-N-Trac
- Easy Manager Powered by OTR
- Hiver
- FleetWorks
- MyCarrier
Additional demos will be presented at F3 on Wednesday. Attendees will vote on a demo for Best in Show throughout the week, and a winner will be announced after the festival ends on Thursday evening.