Inside look at the FMCSA drug and alcohol clearinghouse

PCF Transportation Practice Leader, Tim Good, is joined by Erika Wilson, Producer at Good’s Insurance, a PCF company, to discuss the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, a critical piece of the transportation and trucking industry that is often misunderstood.

Learn how drivers and trucking companies can stay compliant, avoid fines, and ensure they’re being safe on the roads with an inside look at how it works.

Topics discussed:

Registering for drug and alcohol clearinghouse

Obtaining the history of a driver

Driver consent

Positive driver tests and insurance

Return to duty process

Clearing house for owner operators

Marijuana and state legalization

Common compliance issues

How insurance agents can be a resource

