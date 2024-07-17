Inside look at the FMCSA drug and alcohol clearinghouse

PCF Transportation Practice Leader, Tim Good, is joined by Erika Wilson, Producer at Good’s Insurance, a PCF company, to discuss the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, a critical piece of the transportation and trucking industry that is often misunderstood.
Learn how drivers and trucking companies can stay compliant, avoid fines, and ensure they’re being safe on the roads with an inside look at how it works.
Topics discussed:
- Registering for drug and alcohol clearinghouse
- Obtaining the history of a driver
- Driver consent
- Positive driver tests and insurance
- Return to duty process
- Clearing house for owner operators
- Marijuana and state legalization
- Common compliance issues
- How insurance agents can be a resource
