Investor: CSX can now search out ‘willing partner’ for rail merger

The activist investor that called for CSX to dump Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs got its way Monday, and said the company is now positioned to find its own rail merger partner.

“We applaud the CSX Board of Directors for heeding shareholder feedback and terminating former CEO Joe Hinrichs,” Ancora Holdings said in a statement. “This follows Ancora’s disclosure of its August 2025 letter that laid out the facts about Mr. Hinrichs’ value-destructive tenure and urged the Board to terminate him if he could not quickly position CSX to catch up to the railroads that have embraced the need for transcontinental service in the United States.”

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) in July announced their intention to merge in an $85 billion blockbuster deal that would create the first U.S. transcontinental railroad and likely touch off a restructuring of American railroads.

CSX on Monday appointed Linde Chairman Steve Angel to succeed Hinrichs to lead the Jacksonville-based company. Angel guided the former Praxair in its 2018 merger with Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) to form the world’s largest industrial gas conglomerate. He’s the third executive to come out of retirement recently to lead a railroad, after Hinrichs of Ford (NYSE: F) and UP’s Jim Vena.