J.B. Hunt’s shares jump 12% on Q3 earnings beat

Multimodal provider sees margin improvement across key units

Todd Maiden
J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss third-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, leading to an 11.9% surge in after-hours trading.
  • Despite consolidated revenue being roughly flat year-over-year at $3.05 billion, effective cost control drove an 8% increase in operating income and an 18% rise in earnings per share to $1.76, significantly exceeding analyst expectations.
  • The company achieved improved operating margins across its intermodal, dedicated, and brokerage segments, demonstrating enhanced efficiency and profitability in key areas.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Wednesday after the market closed, sending shares 11.9% higher in after-hours trading.

The multimodal transportation provider posted consolidated revenue of $3.05 billion, which was roughly flat year over year and just slightly ahead of a $3.02 billion consensus estimate.

However, effective cost control pushed operating income up 8% y/y and earnings per share 18% higher to $1.76, 30 cents above analysts’ expectations. (A lower tax rate was a 3-cent tailwind to the EPS result.)

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators

Margins improved y/y across J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) intermodal, dedicated and brokerage segments, with final mile and truckload seeing modest declines.

Intermodal revenue was down 2% y/y as loads and revenue per load fell slightly. (Both loads and revenue per load improved 3% sequentially.)

The unit reported a 91.8% operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), which was 100 basis points better than the year-ago quarter, and 150 bps better than the second quarter. The company credited better network balance and fewer empty moves for the improvement.

Dedicated revenue increased 2% y/y as a 3% increase in revenue per truck per week was only partially offset by a small decline in the average truck count. The segment recorded an 87.9% OR, which was 80 bps better y/y (100 bps better sequentially).

Operating losses in the company’s brokerage operations narrowed in the quarter to $752,000.

J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss third-quarter results.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.