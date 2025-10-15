J.B. Hunt’s shares jump 12% on Q3 earnings beat

J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Wednesday after the market closed, sending shares 11.9% higher in after-hours trading.
Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at
F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.
Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next.
The multimodal transportation provider posted consolidated revenue of $3.05 billion, which was roughly flat year over year and just slightly ahead of a $3.02 billion consensus estimate.
However, effective cost control pushed operating income up 8% y/y and earnings per share 18% higher to $1.76, 30 cents above analysts’ expectations. (A lower tax rate was a 3-cent tailwind to the EPS result.)
Click for full report – “J.B. Hunt’s belt tightening yields big Q3 beat”
Margins improved y/y across J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) intermodal, dedicated and brokerage segments, with final mile and truckload seeing modest declines.
Intermodal revenue was down 2% y/y as loads and revenue per load fell slightly. (Both loads and revenue per load improved 3% sequentially.)
The unit reported a 91.8% operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), which was 100 basis points better than the year-ago quarter, and 150 bps better than the second quarter. The company credited better network balance and fewer empty moves for the improvement.
Click for full report – “J.B. Hunt’s belt tightening yields big Q3 beat”
Dedicated revenue increased 2% y/y as a 3% increase in revenue per truck per week was only partially offset by a small decline in the average truck count. The segment recorded an 87.9% OR, which was 80 bps better y/y (100 bps better sequentially).
Operating losses in the company’s brokerage operations narrowed in the quarter to $752,000.
J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss third-quarter results.