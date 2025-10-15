J.B. Hunt’s shares jump 12% on Q3 earnings beat

J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Wednesday after the market closed, sending shares 11.9% higher in after-hours trading.

The multimodal transportation provider posted consolidated revenue of $3.05 billion, which was roughly flat year over year and just slightly ahead of a $3.02 billion consensus estimate.

However, effective cost control pushed operating income up 8% y/y and earnings per share 18% higher to $1.76, 30 cents above analysts’ expectations. (A lower tax rate was a 3-cent tailwind to the EPS result.)

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators

Margins improved y/y across J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) intermodal, dedicated and brokerage segments, with final mile and truckload seeing modest declines.