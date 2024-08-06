Korber announces purchase of TMS provider MercuryGate

Korber Supply Chain Software announced Tuesday it is acquiring MercuryGate International Inc., a TMS provider, for an undisclosed sum.

According to a news release from Korber Supply Chain Software, MercuryGate is known for its capabilities in multimodal optimization and execution.

“The acquisition is a strategic move that extends Korber Supply Chain Software’s capabilities in delivering a comprehensive, innovative, adaptable and scalable supply chain execution portfolio,” the release states.

Hamburg, Germany-based Korber Supply Chain Software is a joint venture between strategic management holding company Korber AG and global investment firm KKR. Korber Supply Chain Software states in the release that extending its portfolio of solutions across all supply chain execution operations will make it a leader in managing the movement of goods from procurement to the end customer.

