Kuebix TMS relaunch a key part of new FreightWise-Estes deal

FreightWise, a provider of transportation management systems, has announced a deal with less-than-truckload carrier Estes that is also notable because FreightWise is using the transaction to reboot the Kuebix TMS platform that it acquired in late 2023.

Kuebix held a significant market share in the TMX world when it was bought by Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) in 2020 for about $200 million. Trimble had announced in 2022 that it was starting the process of shutting Kuebix in favor of its own TMS offering, with the closure expected to be completed by the end of 2025. A little more than a year later, FreightWise bought Kuebix.

The FreightWise agreement with Estes, announced by the TMS supplier last week, involves feeding Estes rate quotes through the FreightWise TMS. But in response to a series of email questions sent by FreightWaves to a representative from FreightWise, the revival of Kuebix was described as an important part of the Estes deal.



