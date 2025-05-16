Last defendant in Polar Air Cargo fraud case sentenced to jail

Polar Air Cargo no longer exists, but the people involved in a scheme to defraud the airline of $32 million are still paying the price.

The U.S. government on Thursday announced the latest sentencing in the case. Skye Xu was sentenced to two years in prison by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman for paying around $4.4 million in kickbacks in a nine-month span starting in November 2020 to shell companies controlled by three senior Polar executives.

The kickbacks earned Xu and his California-based Sky X Airlines, an airfreight wholesaler, two lucrative business contracts with Polar, according to court records. The contracts earned Sky X Airlines about $46 million in gross revenue and nearly $10 million in net revenue based on the sales of unused cargo space during the COVID pandemic.

Xu previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.