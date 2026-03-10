Latest deal bolsters Redwood’s managed transportation offering

Redwood Logistics announced Tuesday that it acquired Stridas, a managed transportation provider specializing in data-driven optimization for the spirits and consumer packaged goods industries. The deal is expected to enhance Redwood’s managed transportation offering by incorporating Stridas’ expertise in supply chain design and procurement.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Founded in 2012, Cincinnati-based Stridas focuses on re-engineering freight networks to generate savings for enterprise customers. In addition to managed transportation, the company also has a robust freight brokerage network providing less-than-truckload and multiple truckload offerings (dry van, reefer, flatbed and specialized).

Chicago-based Redwood Logistics’ CEO Mark Yeager highlighted the deal’s timing and strategic fit.