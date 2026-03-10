Latest deal bolsters Redwood’s managed transportation offering

Redwood Logistics announced Tuesday that it acquired Stridas, a managed transportation provider specializing in data-driven optimization for the spirits and consumer packaged goods industries. The deal is expected to enhance Redwood’s managed transportation offering by incorporating Stridas’ expertise in supply chain design and procurement.
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.
Founded in 2012, Cincinnati-based Stridas focuses on re-engineering freight networks to generate savings for enterprise customers. In addition to managed transportation, the company also has a robust freight brokerage network providing less-than-truckload and multiple truckload offerings (dry van, reefer, flatbed and specialized).
Chicago-based Redwood Logistics’ CEO Mark Yeager highlighted the deal’s timing and strategic fit.
“The freight market is at an inflection point,” Yeager said. “Shippers are tired of navigating rate volatility and fragmented providers. They now want a durable, integrated partner.”
The deal addresses growing demand for managed transportation solutions as shippers look to move away from spot market exposure to consolidated provider relationships with predictable costs. Stridas will be integrated with RedwoodConnect, Redwood’s proprietary platform connecting carriers, customers and supply chains.
“Redwood’s managed transportation business is built around using data and technology to make smarter decisions over time,” said Steve Walton, Redwood’s chief operating officer. “Stridas deepens that capability and connecting it to RedwoodConnect gives customers a managed transportation experience that compounds in value the longer we work together.”
Redwood’s latest acquisition comes just a week after it acquired EELCO, a Laredo, Texas-based customs brokerage and warehousing provider, to fortify its U.S.–Mexico cross-border offering.
“Stridas’ experience and managed transportation capabilities align seamlessly with Redwood’s modern 4PL approach, enabling a more comprehensive solution for our customers,” Yeager said.
Together, the acquisitions signal a broader strategy to build a comprehensive, integrated logistics platform.
“We built Stridas for one reason: To change how our customers think about freight,” said Stridas CEO Chris Painter. “The shippers we work with want a partner who understands their network, finds the inefficiencies and builds a strategy around fixing them. Working with Redwood, we can now do that at scale.”
Republic Partners acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Stridas on the transaction.