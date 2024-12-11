Lawmaker: Congress will claw back most EVs in Postal Service contract

WASHINGTON — Congress plans to alter a U.S. Postal Service electric delivery vehicle contract in a way that would drastically cut the number of electric vehicles and increase the number of carbon-emitting vehicles built under the contract.

At a House Oversight Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on his decision to deviate from his original plan in 2021 to fulfill the Postal Service’s Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) contract with 90% internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and 10% electric vehicles to a plan closer to 70% EV and 30% ICE.

“When I came [to lead the Postal Service in 2020], we needed vehicles, the purchasing department made the selection, we ordered 50,000 vehicles under a 90/10 ratio, and I said let’s dip our toe to see what EVs could do for us,” DeJoy said.

He had also received pushback from Democrats in Congress to align the NGDV contract, with Oshkosh Corp. [NYSE: OSK] subsidiary Oshkosh Defense, closer to the goals of President Joe Biden, who had issued an executive order in January 2021 to move federal fleets to zero emission. The Oshkosh Defense contract — $480 million over 10 years — is expected to result in up to 165,000 new trucks to replace the Postal Service’s aging fleet.



