Lawmaker wants English test for ride-share drivers

WASHINGTON — A Senate lawmaker has jumped on the Trump administration’s crackdown on English proficiency for commercial truck drivers by looking to extend it from heavy freight to the gig economy.

Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., introduced on Thursday the Understanding Basic English Requirements (UBER) Act, which would require drivers participating in rideshare applications that receive federal government contracts to be proficient in English.

Under the act, noncompliant ride-share platforms would be banned from receiving federal contracts for five years.

“America is an English-speaking country. If you want to live and work in the United States, you need to be able to speak and read our language,” Tuberville asserted in introducing the legislation.