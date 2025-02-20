Lawmakers demand details on DOT’s workforce cuts

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats want Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to stop mass layoffs and firings at the Department of Transportation and are questioning Elon Musk’s role in the department’s downsizing strategy.
DOT’s roughly 57,000 employees have been among those affected by the sweeping federal workforce reduction mandate initiated during the first weeks of the Trump administration.
“At the Department of Transportation, safety must come first, but that commitment appears in doubt as the Trump administration promotes cost-cutting over protecting the public,” wrote Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., in a letter sent on Thursday to Duffy, co-signed by 12 of his Senate colleagues.
“We urge you to cease this dangerous approach to governing and request important information on how the [DOT] plans to prioritize safety in this environment.”
Much of the alarm in the letter is directed at workforce cuts at the Federal Aviation Administration in the wake of the deadly crash on Jan. 29 at Washington’s Reagan Airport, raising concerns about giving Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) “free [rein] to cut the federal workforce,” and “turning Musk, DOGE, and their unqualified staff loose on the air traffic control system.”
But they also underscored the role of DOT’s subagencies, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Federal Railroad Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, as well as the need to maintain employees responsible for public safety at those agencies.
“Their expertise, experience, and commitment cannot be easily replaced,” the senators wrote.
The letter coincided with the nomination hearing on Thursday of Steve Bradbury, the Trump administration’s pick to be Duffy’s deputy at DOT.
Bradbury was questioned about Musk’s potential conflict of interest as the head of DOGE at the same time that NHTSA is investigating the safety of self-driving technology at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), of which Musk is CEO.
“Are you fully committed to ensuring that the Department of Transportation holds Tesla accountable if you’re confirmed?” asked Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.
“Yes,” Bradbury responded, adding, “and I believe the secretary [at his nomination hearing] was very firm in saying he would not treat any particular company favorably vis-a-vis other companies. In other words, we would have a fair and objective approach, in particular regarding NHTSA’s recall investigations on these important issues.”
The letter to Duffy asked for written answers, by March 13, to five questions “to help us better understand your plans for ensuring transportation safety”:
- How many DOT employees were offered the buyout? How many accepted? How many declined or did not respond? Identify by subagency where these workers were employed. [The buyout refers to a Jan. 28 email sent from the Office of Management and Budget to federal workers offering eight months’ pay in exchange for their resignation.]
- How many DOT employees were ineligible to take the buyout? Identify them by job title and subagency.
- How many DOT employees have lost their jobs since Jan. 20? Identify them by job title and subagency.
- Describe Musk’s and DOGE’s role in reviewing DOT personnel and program information. What steps is the department taking to ensure that Musk and the DOGE do not compromise public safety?
- Describe Musk’s and DOGE’s involvement with the [air traffic control] system. Include in the answer where, when and how they will have access to it and the steps DOT is taking to ensure that air traffic safety is not compromised.
