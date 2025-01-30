Tesla expects to begin mass production of electric Semi by year-end

Tesla executives say the automaker will begin full production of its all-electric Class 8 Semi truck by the end of the year at its factory in Reno, Nevada.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its fourth-quarter earnings and held a conference call with analysts after the market closed Wednesday.

Tesla is expanding its Gigafactory Nevada to accommodate full production of the Semi, company officials said.

“We just closed up the Semi factory roofing walls last week in Reno,” Travis Axelrod, Tesla’s head of investor relations, said during the call. “We’re prepping for mechanical installation of all the equipment in the coming months. The first builds of the high-volume Semi design will come late this year in 2025 and begin ramping early in 2026. When we’re at scale, it will meaningfully contribute to Tesla’s revenue. I think it’s difficult to say how much.”



