Tesla plans to ramp up electric Semi truck production in 2026

Tesla executives say the company will begin full production of its all-electric Class 8 Semi truck in 2026.

The company introduced the Semi in December 2022 and has delayed mass production of the vehicle several times over the past two years.

“We’re progressing swiftly in the build of a Semi factory in our gigafactory in Reno,” an unidentified Tesla executive said during a call with analysts to discuss third-quarter earnings after the market closed Wednesday. “We’ve released all our major capital expenditures for that program, and we’re on track to start pilot builds in the second half of next year, with production starting the first half of 2026 and really throughout the year to full production of the Semi.”

Austin, Texas-based Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) adjusted earnings per share increased 9% year over year to 72 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 58 cents per share.



