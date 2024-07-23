Tesla Q2 profits plunge over 40% due to growing EV competition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company has “paused” plans for its factory in Mexico as the automaker reported a steep year-over-year decline in second-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla’s adjusted earnings per share fell 43% year over year to 52 cents in the second quarter, below Wall Street analysts’ estimates of 61 cents per share.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) second-quarter revenue rose 2% year over year to $25.5 billion, slightly beating analysts’ predictions of $24.8 billion.

“We saw large adoption acceleration of EVs, and then a bit of a hangover as others struggle to make compelling EVs,” Musk said during a call with analysts after the market closed. “There are quite a few competing electric vehicles that have entered the market. Mostly they have not done well, but they have discounted their EVs very substantially, which has made it a bit more difficult for Tesla.”



