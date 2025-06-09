Lawmakers give US-flag shipping a cargo boost

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives approved three bills on Monday that promote U.S. maritime interests, including a requirement that all cargo purchased by the U.S. government move on American ships with American crews.

The Cargo Preference Act of 1954 requires that 50% of civilian agencies’ cargo and agricultural cargo be carried on U.S.-flag vessels, with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (Marad) being the lead agency managing cargo preference compliance.

The American Cargo for American Ships Act would boost the 50% requirement to 100%.

The legislation is supported by several U.S.-based maritime labor groups and U.S.-flag shipping companies, including the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots and Hapag Lloyd USA.