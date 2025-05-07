Trump nominates Maersk executive to lead Maritime Administration

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has nominated Stephen Carmel, an executive with Maersk Line Ltd. (MLL), to head the U.S. Maritime Administration, according to documents filed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Carmel replaces Brent Sadler, who had been tapped in March to lead the agency but had yet to undergo a nomination hearing in the Senate. No reason was given as to why Sadler’s nomination was withdrawn. FreightWaves has contacted the Senate for comment.

Marad is the agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation responsible for promoting U.S. domestic shipping and shipbuilding and providing funding for port intermodal connections with rail and trucking.

According to Carmel’s bio at the Yorktown Institute, a U.S. national security and geopolitical forum where he is currently an adviser, Carmel is senior vice president, maritime services at MLL, the U.S. subsidiary of Copenhagen, Denmark-based liner shipping company Maersk. Carmel is also a licensed deep sea ship’s master and was a vessel captain, according to the institute.