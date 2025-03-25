Security specialist nominated to lead US maritime agency

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has nominated an ex-naval officer and staunch advocate for rebuilding the country’s maritime capabilities to be administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration, according to Senate documents filed on Monday.

Maritime Administration nominee Brent Sadler. Credit: Heritage Foundation

Brent Sadler, a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Heritage Foundation, has been chosen to head the agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation responsible for maintaining the health of America’s waterborne transportation system – which includes port and vessel operations, shipbuilding, and commercial mariner recruitment.

“As a Senior Research Fellow, Brent’s focus is on maritime security and the technologies shaping our future maritime forces, especially the Navy,” according to his Heritage Foundation bio.

In a report written for The Heritage Foundation last year, Sadler lamented the deterioration of the U.S. maritime sector, calling it “anemic and unable to respond” to crises without a boost in investment.