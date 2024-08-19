Leveraging network effects to mitigate risk

From Jan. 1, 2023, through 2024, TriumphPay has prevented $113.58 million in potential losses through the capabilities of the TriumphPay Network. An upcoming white paper by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, examines how the Network identified and prevented potential losses for Network participants.

The Network is modernizing and simplifying freight transactions. By exchanging real-time structured data, the Network reduces inefficiency, automates secure transactions, and provides personalized cash flow solutions to network participants. Handling over $51 billion in unique brokered freight transactions annually, the Network has the data density required to verify real-time data, detail trends, and prevent losses. This allows it to serve as the data source of truth for its broker partners.

This article details the data demonstrating these potential losses identified and prevented due to fraud, bad data, incorrect bank account information, as well as additional friction related to misdirected payments.

“The TriumphPay Payments Network is creating new ways for participants to mitigate the risk of fraud and bad data that wasn’t possible five years ago,” says Haley Evans, SVP of Payor Strategic Initiatives. “This data is just the tip of the iceberg and a glimpse into our Network’s effect on the industry.”



