Long Beach port chief Mario Cordero to retire

WASHINGTON — Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero will retire at the end of the year after dedicating over 20 years of service to the nation’s container trades.

“I could not be more grateful for what has been the opportunity of a lifetime to lead the Port of Long Beach over these past several years,” Cordero said in a statement announcing his retirement. “While I’ll miss being in the center of the action for international trade, I know that I’m leaving the port in the very capable hands of our Board of Harbor Commissioners and the exemplary staff.

The Port of Long Beach and adjacent Port of Los Angeles comprise the San Pedro Bay port complex, which handles close to a third of the country’s container imports and exports.

Cordero’s retirement will also cap the end of a year-long celebration marking two decades since the start of the port’s pioneering Green Port Policy, which Cordero helped spearhead and formalize in 2005.