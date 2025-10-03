Long Beach port chief Mario Cordero to retire

WASHINGTON — Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero will retire at the end of the year after dedicating over 20 years of service to the nation’s container trades.
“I could not be more grateful for what has been the opportunity of a lifetime to lead the Port of Long Beach over these past several years,” Cordero said in a statement announcing his retirement. “While I’ll miss being in the center of the action for international trade, I know that I’m leaving the port in the very capable hands of our Board of Harbor Commissioners and the exemplary staff.
The Port of Long Beach and adjacent Port of Los Angeles comprise the San Pedro Bay port complex, which handles close to a third of the country’s container imports and exports.
Cordero’s retirement will also cap the end of a year-long celebration marking two decades since the start of the port’s pioneering Green Port Policy, which Cordero helped spearhead and formalize in 2005.
“His vision, experience and enthusiasm have served him – and the port – very well during his time as CEO,” commented Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “His calm and reassuring manner was a great source of strength for the workforce, industry and community before, during and after the global pandemic.”
Cordero was tapped to lead the Port of Long Beach in 2017 after serving seven years on the Federal Maritime Commission – four of them as FMC’s chairman.
“I am so pleased to be coming back home to the Port of Long Beach during this time of dramatic change in the maritime industry,” Cordero said at the time. “The broad perspective I gained at the national level, along with my many years of service as a Long Beach harbor commissioner and my love for the community of Long Beach, will allow me to hit the ground running.”
Cordero was a commissioner on the Long Beach Harbor Commission from 2003 to 2011, serving as the commission’s president in 2007 and 2008
He was appointed to the FMC by President Obama in 2011, and was chairman of the agency from April 2013 until January 2017, when Obama named Michael Khouri acting chairman.
Cordero presided at the agency during a time of significant consolidation among international container lines as well as the creation of larger and more powerful vessel-sharing alliances.
He later helped guide the Port of Long Beach through supply chain disruptions caused by the global pandemic.
“Mario has always stepped up to serve, whether as Chair of the Federal Maritime Commission, as a leader on the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, or as Chief Executive of our Port,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.
“He has guided one of the world’s busiest seaports through unprecedented times with vision and steady leadership, always keeping people and community at the center. Mario is a true Long Beach public servant, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.”
The five-member Board of Harbor Commissioners, which sets policy for the Port of Long Beach and appoints the CEO, “will determine a process for replacing Cordero in the months ahead,” the port stated.
