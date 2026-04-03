Maersk again turned down on request to fast-track emergency fuel surcharge

The Federal Maritime Commission for the second time in a month denied Maersk’s request to waive the notice period to implement an emergency fuel surcharge the carrier says it urgently needs to recoup sharply rising bunker costs from the effects of the Iran war.

In a letter posted on its website, the maritime regulator explained that Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) again failed to establish “good cause” to circumvent the statutory 30-day notice period from publication of the Emergency Bunker Surcharge to when it goes into effect.

The FMC earlier rejected an initial request March 4 by Maersk and other lines to waive the waiting period. Maersk filed a second request March 11.

The decision was seen as prudent by some who expressed concern over profiteering during the Iran conflict, particularly by carriers that have recently struggled with weaker rates and falling profits.

“There are people in the [shipping] business who made their fortunes during the ‘Tanker War’ between Iraq and Iran in the Eighties,” an executive told FreightWaves. Maersk reported a profit of $2.73 billion in 2025. Maersk in its second filing said that due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran that stalled tanker traffic, the price of Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) at the world’s 20 busiest ports soared from $509 per metric ton on Feb. 6 to $929 per ton on March 9. “Maersk cannot absorb the full impact of this dramatic increase,” the company wrote. “Moreover, bunker fuel prices are likely to remain elevated and volatile given the uncertainty of the duration of hostilities and their impact on the price of oil and bunker fuel.” Maersk In a March 18 statement said that it planned to apply a temporary fuel surcharge of up to $400 per container on long-haul routes, and as much as $600 on refrigerated containers. FMC Chair Laura DiBella in a March 23 statement said that in seeking special permission to reduce the waiting period, “the carrier should demonstrate how its increased costs are linked to the dollar amount of the proposed surcharge. An assertion that there are increased costs, without any data on what those costs are, how long they may last, and what steps the carrier is taking to mitigate them, is insufficient in demonstrating good cause.” The FMC on April 1 denied a similar request by carrier Turkon of Turkey. Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here. Related coverage: French container ship first major carrier to exit Strait of Hormuz Rubio: China ‘bullying’ Panama by detaining ships Strait of Hormuz closure pushes Asia-US ocean rates up 29% Trump mulls Iran exit without re-opening Strait of Hormuz; new attack on tanker