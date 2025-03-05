Newsletters
March opens ahead for rail carloads

Coal, grain, vehicles post gains

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Weekly U.S. rail traffic was 508,531 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending March 1, up 5.4% from the same week a year ago, the Association of American Railroads reported.

Total carloads were 222,757, up 1.4%, while intermodal volume totaled 285,774 containers and trailers, up 8.8% from 2024.

Six of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase compared with the same week in 2024. Grain led gainers, up 1,491 carloads or 7.7%, to 20,924; followed by coal, up 2,692 carloads or 4.7%, to 60,073; and motor vehicles and parts, up 543 carloads, or 3.4%, to 16,435.

Weaker shipments, including nonmetallic minerals such as sand and stone, was down by 1,424 carloads, or 7.7%, to 27,396; metallic ores and metals, off 723 carloads, or 3.7%, to 18,964; and farm products excluding grain and food, down 224 carloads, or 1.3%, to 17,567.


Chart: AAR

For the first nine weeks of 2025, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 1,869,282 carloads, 2% weaker, and 2,436,330 intermodal units, up 8.5%, y/y. Total combined traffic for the first nine weeks of 2025 was 4,305,612 carloads and intermodal units, ahead 3.7%.

North American rail volume for the week ending March 1 on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 328,217 carloads, up 2.6% from the year-ago week, and 364,051 intermodal units, up 6.8%. Total traffic was 692,268 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.8%. Rail volume for the first nine weeks of 2025 was 5,899,561 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.3%.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.