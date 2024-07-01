Borderlands Mexico: Mexican government to drop planned import ban on genetically modified US corn

Mexico’s incoming president will end the government’s plan to ban imports of genetically modified (GM) yellow corn from the U.S., according to Reuters.

Julio Berdegue, named to be Mexico’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s agriculture minister, said the government will instead focus on maintaining self-sufficiency in white corn, which is used throughout the country in foods like tortillas.

“Our objective is not to reduce imports, our objective is to produce more,” Berdegue said. “Our goal is not self-sufficiency in yellow corn … not in this six-year term.”

Mexico will likely have to continue importing large amounts of yellow corn due to increased demand from the country’s livestock sector, Berdegue said.



