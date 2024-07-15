Mexico averages 5 cargo theft incidents a day in June

In June, Mexico averaged five cargo truck thefts per day for a total of 150 reported incidents across the country’s roadways, according to data from the National Association of Vehicle Tracking and Protection Companies (ANERPV).
Tractor-trailer thefts increased 4.1% year-over-year in June from the same month last year. ANERPV reported 843 total tractor-trailer thefts from January through June.
ANERPV is based in Mexico City and was founded in 2003. The association represents companies working in the security and vehicle tracking industry in Mexico. Every month, ANERPV records and announces cargo theft cases reported by members of its association.
Company officials said they do not have statistics on every cargo theft case that occurs across the country.
“We do not cover every national case, but it is a representative sample of what happens at the national level,” Luis Villatoro, an ANERPV advisor, recently told El Economista. “We are probably covering 10% of the criminal events that occur at the national level.”
During the first six months of the year, the state of Puebla ranked No. 1 in cargo thefts with 210 cases, followed by the states of Mexico (204), Hidalgo (66), Guanajuato (61) and Jalisco (54).
The main method of cargo theft during June was stopping a tractor-trailer while it was in-transit and stealing the truck, which accounted for over 75% of cases, according to ANERPV.
Thieves mainly targeted food and beverage loads, construction materials and industrial supplies.
Tuesday was the day of the week with highest incidences of cargo theft, accounting for 23% of reported cases during June.
More than 32% of the cargo theft incidents are reported in the morning, followed by 29% in the afternoon, 21% at night and 18% in the early morning.
The most targeted commercial vehicles during the month were Kenworth T680, T800 and T660 trucks, followed by Freightliner Cascadia trucks and the Nissan NP 300 cargo van.