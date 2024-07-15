Mexico averages 5 cargo theft incidents a day in June

In June, Mexico averaged five cargo truck thefts per day for a total of 150 reported incidents across the country’s roadways, according to data from the National Association of Vehicle Tracking and Protection Companies (ANERPV).

Tractor-trailer thefts increased 4.1% year-over-year in June from the same month last year. ANERPV reported 843 total tractor-trailer thefts from January through June.

ANERPV is based in Mexico City and was founded in 2003. The association represents companies working in the security and vehicle tracking industry in Mexico. Every month, ANERPV records and announces cargo theft cases reported by members of its association.

Company officials said they do not have statistics on every cargo theft case that occurs across the country.



