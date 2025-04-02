Mexico boosted CPKC, FXE in 2024 as other railroads saw weaker revenue

The fourth quarter of 2024 saw mixed results for North America’s seven largest freight railroads, reflecting ongoing economic uncertainties and shifting trade patterns, but carriers should see steady if unspectacular results in 2025 after taking proactive measures, according to a new study.

Consultant Oliver Wyman surveyed key performance metrics, and found revenue performance in Q4 2024 was generally flat or slightly down compared to Q4 2023, continuing the slower business trends seen throughout 2023 and 2024. Only Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CPR) and Ferromex (FXE) of Mexico, both with significant Mexican market exposure, reported year-over-year revenue increases. These two carriers were also the only ones to show compound quarterly revenue growth over the past two years.

Canadian and Mexican railroads saw improvements in revenue per unit, while U.S. carriers did not. This discrepancy is largely attributed to U.S. railroads experiencing most of their growth in lower-revenue intermodal traffic. CPKC’s revenue gains were primarily driven by longer single-line movements, a direct benefit of their recent merger.

Despite flat revenues, railroad earnings generally improved in 2024 compared to previous post-pandemic years. This improvement stems from enhanced service levels and successful cost-cutting measures.



