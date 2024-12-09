Mexico’s automotive industry exports 289,309 vehicles in November

Mexican authorities said they are on track to produce and export a record number of passenger vehicles and pickup trucks in 2024.

From January through November, auto factories in Mexico produced 3.7 million units, a 5.6% year-over-year increase, according to data released Friday from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Pickup trucks accounted for 76% of total vehicles produced at Mexican auto factories during the first 11 months of the year, INEGI said.

Vehicles exported from Mexican factories from January through November totaled 3.2 million units, a 6.5% year-over-year increase from the same period in 2023.



