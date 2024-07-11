Migrants rescued from locked train car crossing US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents rescued over two dozen migrants locked inside a train car stationed in Laredo, Texas.

According to a news release published by the agency, agents assigned to the Cotulla Station discovered 23 migrants stowed away in a locked train compartment on Tuesday morning. While working their assigned duties, agents conducted a train check and discovered undocumented non-citizens in a train compartment.

A photo of the incident attached with the news release shows migrants stepping out of a train car that appears to be carrying automobiles. The release notes that the compartment was locked and all of the migrants had no means of escape.

After acquiring extra tools, agents were able to extract all of the migrants safely. All migrants were determined to be in good health and did not need further medical attention. The migrants, coming from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, were processed according to their names and individual immigration status.



