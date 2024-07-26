More layoffs at freight-related firms: 607 workers cut across 4 states

Layoffs continue across the commercial transportation and freight industry, according to a new round of worker reduction notices in Florida, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin.

It is the second round of layoffs since the beginning of July. Averitt Express, Bath & Body Works Logistics Services, ShipBob, and Henry Avocado Corp. announced a total of 218 layoffs earlier in the month.

Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation announced July 17 that it will eliminate 409 positions from its facility at Miami International Airport. The layoffs are tied to losing a cargo handling services contract with Avianca Airlines.

“All positions allocated to the Avianca Airlines account will be terminated effective Sept. 16. … The reductions are expected to be permanent,” the company said in state filings.



