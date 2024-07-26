More layoffs at freight-related firms: 607 workers cut across 4 states

Layoffs continue across the commercial transportation and freight industry, according to a new round of worker reduction notices in Florida, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin.
It is the second round of layoffs since the beginning of July. Averitt Express, Bath & Body Works Logistics Services, ShipBob, and Henry Avocado Corp. announced a total of 218 layoffs earlier in the month.
Menzies Aviation
Menzies Aviation announced July 17 that it will eliminate 409 positions from its facility at Miami International Airport. The layoffs are tied to losing a cargo handling services contract with Avianca Airlines.
“All positions allocated to the Avianca Airlines account will be terminated effective Sept. 16. … The reductions are expected to be permanent,” the company said in state filings.
Menzies Aviation is an airline and aviation services company based in Edinburgh, Scotland.
DHL Supply Chain
Freight giant DHL Supply Chain will permanently close a logistics facility in Carrollton, Texas, laying off 104 workers by Sept. 14, according to a notice recently sent to state officials.
The layoffs include 76 warehouse workers and three transportation workers, as well as forklift operators, administrative staff and supervisors.
“DHL Supply Chain was recently informed of a customer decision to transition their business to a new provider. As such, associates at our Carrollton facility will be impacted and were informed of the decision on July 12,” DHL Supply Chain said in an email to FreightWaves.
DHL Supply Chain said it would try to help impacted employees find positions at other facilities in the area. The company is a division of Bonn, Germany-based Deutsche Post DHL.
Carrollton is 19 miles north of Dallas.
RXO Last Mile
Transportation solutions provider RXO Last Mile recently announced it is laying off 53 employees from two facilities in Houston.
The company said it is “conducting layoffs impacting its workforce supporting a customer at the following locations: 12101 Mclain Blvd., and 1256 Greens Parkway,” according to a notice sent to state officials.
The layoffs are scheduled to be finalized by Sept. 16. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cygnus Home Service
Minnesota-based Cygnus Home Service LLC, which does business as Yelloh and formerly operated as Schwan’s Home Delivery, recently filed notices in Illinois and Wisconsin that it is laying off a total of 29 employees.
The layoffs will include 27 workers in Mahomet, Georgetown and Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Two workers will be laid off from facilities in Fennimore and Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.
Yelloh announced in October it would be closing 90 delivery centers across 18 states, impacting
about 750 employees on the sales, field and corporate teams.
“Facing economic headwinds, rising business costs, and the post-pandemic world, our teams across the country have worked valiantly to transform our company into a modern category leader,” the company said in a letter posted on its website.
Yelloh has about 4,000 employees and more than 300 centers nationwide.
Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc. said it is laying off 14 workers in Austin and Dallas, according to filings with the Texas Workforce Commission.
Stamford, Connecticut-based Pitney Bowes said the layoffs are tied to corporate restructuring. The company is a global shipping and mailing firm that provides technology, logistics and financial services.
“The company recently developed plans to restructure certain operations at this facility,” Pitney Bowes said in two separate state filings.
Twelve employees will be laid off from a facility in Austin and two from a facility in Dallas by Sept. 17.
Pitney Bowes has a network of 45 operating centers throughout the U.S. and employs over 10,000 workers.