Net-Zero Carbon Summit takes place on Earth Day 2022

This Friday, April 22, is Earth Day. It is the 52nd anniversary of the first Earth Day, which took place on April 22, 1970. The theme for this year’s Earth Day is “Invest in Our Planet.”

A poster for Earth Day 2022.

(Image: earthreminder.com)

The world is changing. We are experiencing higher temperatures, more intense and frequent natural disasters, and rising sea levels. While many still debate climate change, the transportation sector has recognized its role and is moving toward a more sustainable future. From fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction goals to hydrogen-powered aircraft and battery-electric trucks, sustainable transportation technologies are continuing to advance.

FreightWaves is hosting its latest virtual event, the Net-Zero Carbon Summit, this Friday, April 22, to commemorate Earth Day 2022. Tune in via FreightWavesTV to watch industry experts discuss strategies to decarbonize the transportation sector.

The Summit features two keynote speakers – Dan Lewis, the co-founder and CEO of Convoy, and Joy Tuffield, partner at Generation Investment Management. The industry keynote speaker will be Mark Yeager, the CEO of Redwood Logistics.

In addition, there is an all-star line-up of other speakers who will take the virtual stage. You can see the list of speakers, their bios and other details about the Net-Zero Carbon Summit here.

Join the team from FreightWaves and some of the best minds in the freight industry at the 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit!

History of Earth Day 1970

Earth Day was a collaboration between government and citizens. The idea for Earth Day was proposed in 1969 by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin. Earth Day events were organized in cities and towns across the nation. New York City Mayor John V. Lindsay, who had created the nation’s first municipal Environmental Protection Administration in New York in 1968, closed Fifth Avenue to cars and delivered an impassioned speech. Thousands marched down the avenue in support of Earth Day.

Some viewed the festivities as bad for business or a distraction from other issues. Yet, ultimately, support for Earth Day exceeded expectations and helped the environmental movement grow. Thanks in part to Earth Day, the Nixon administration established the Environmental Protection Agency and Congress passed the Clean Air Act by the end of 1970.

Thousands celebrated on the first Earth Day in 1970. (Photo: earthday.org)