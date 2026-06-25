New attack on cargo vessel in Strait of Hormuz

A cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was the target of a suspected attack as global shipping restarts voyages through the disputed Persian Gulf waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it received a report of an incident southeast of Dahit, Oman.

“A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge,” the security monitor said. “Master has reported no casualties and no environmental impact.”

The vessel was the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely, an 8,500-TEU ship operating in the fleet of Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, the Wall Street Journal reported.