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New attack on cargo vessel in Strait of Hormuz 

IMO suspends vessels operations support

Stuart Chirls
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Map by British security monitors showing locations of recent maritime incidents near the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: UKMTO)

A cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was the target of a suspected attack as global shipping restarts voyages through the disputed Persian Gulf waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it received a report of an incident southeast of Dahit, Oman. 

“A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge,” the security monitor said. “Master has reported no casualties and no environmental impact.”

The vessel was the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely, an 8,500-TEU ship operating in the fleet of Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Gulf of Oman runs up to the southern edge of the Strait of Hormuz, the maritime chokepoint controlled by Iran. Representatives from the U.S. and Iran have been negotiating a permanent end to the conflict that has shaken global shipping.

Iran’s Navy said it would enforce restrictions against ships not using routes authorized by Tehran. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) had been coordinating a corridor with Oman, the latter said in a statement on social media.

After the incident, the IMO said it was suspending until further notice its support for the vessel movement process.

The latest reporting says U.S.-Iran talks are still moving, but with mixed signals: Trump and U.S. officials are describing the negotiations as constructive, while Iranian officials are publicly contradicting some U.S. claims and stressing caution.

On the Strait of Hormuz, the immediate issue is whether any deal will include limits on Iran’s ability to interfere with shipping or levy tolls, and U.S. officials have been talking about keeping the waterway open as part of the broader diplomatic package.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.