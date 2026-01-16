New bill gives Trump power to blacklist foreign ports

WASHINGTON — A revamped version of a bill introduced last year that was aimed at amending federal trade laws has been streamlined into an enforcement measure that would give President Trump exclusive power to designate “prohibited” ports and terminals located in foreign countries.

The original version of the Defending American Property Abroad Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in July 2025 by Reps. August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala., sought to punish foreign governments that violate U.S. trade agreements, and in retaliation of Mexico’s efforts over the last several years to seize control of a deepwater port in Mexico owned by Vulcan Materials Co., a U.S.-based construction company.

“Under the leadership of Mexico’s previous president, Manuel Lopez Obrador, and now the current president, Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexican government is committing a blatant theft against a major American company and, by extension, the United States itself,” commented Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn, in introducing companion legislation to the original bill last year. “No nation should be allowed to bully an American firm without consequences.”

The new version of the bill, introduced on Thursday, strips out the trade restrictions and replaces them with restrictions on foreign ports and the vessels that call on them.