New bipartisan caucus targets trucking reform

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers led by U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Congressional Trucking Caucus, the first such caucus focused specifically on the $906 billion trucking industry.

Taylor and co-chairs Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., Mary Miller, R-Ill., and Shomari Figures, D-Ala., plan to leverage the caucus as a policy engine to tackle issues such as commercial driver’s license (CDL) integrity, aging infrastructure, and to break through regulatory red tape affecting 8.4 million jobs in and related to trucking.

“After several tragic accidents occurred recently because of CDL drivers who could not read the road signs, it’s evident that change is needed to protect American lives on the road,” Taylor said in a press release.

“I’m proud to launch the Congressional Trucking Caucus alongside my colleagues to create a forum for discussing policy solutions to keep all drivers safe on American roads, support hardworking truck drivers, and ensure the accessibility of reliable transportation across our nation.”