New challenge targets truck inspection decal policy

A Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance decal on a truck cab’s windshield is considered a badge of honor for a truck driver and for trucking fleets – a signal to law enforcement that a vehicle is mechanically sound and is not generally subject to reinspection for up to three months.

But a policy change request filed with CVSA argues that this three-month “free pass” may be undermining the safety mission it was designed to support.

“The CVSA decal policy is in dire need of either significant revision or complete repeal,” Alabama law enforcement officer Harold Kenneth Davis wrote in his CVSA request, which the organization posted this week.

Davis pointed out that under the policy, an inspector who performs a Level I inspection and finds no “critical vehicle inspection items” must issue a decal, which is not subject to reinspection up to three months “even if the driver was arrested for DUI, had multiple false [hours-of-service] logs, suspended license, possessed controlled substances, or if evidence was discovered linking the driver and/or the carrier to human trafficking,” he stated.