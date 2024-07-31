New Jersey trucking company files for Chapter 11

A New Jersey-based trucking company, cited numerous times for safety violations for both its drivers and equipment, recently filed for Chapter 11.

Fastline Cargo, doing business as FLC, of Cinnaminson, filed its petition on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

In the petition, FLC, which seeks to reorganize, lists both its assets and liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The trucking company states that it has up to 99 creditors and maintains that funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors once it pays administrative fees.

As of publication Wednesday, FLC’s bankruptcy attorney, Ellen M. McDowell, has not responded to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment.



