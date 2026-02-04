Legislation would require crash protection on new trucks

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the House and Senate have reintroduced legislation requiring trucks be outfitted with protection against side-impact crashes – but this time it would apply only to new equipment.

The Stop Underrides Act 2.0, introduced in the Senate by Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.,) and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and in the House by Reps. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., and Deborah Ross, D-N.C., is aimed at reducing fatalities by boosting protections that prevent cars from sliding underneath trailers, semitrailers, and single-unit trucks.

“With truck underride collisions claiming the lives of at least 300 people per year, the time to act on reforms is now,” DeSaulnier emphasized in a press release. “Small changes will make a big difference, and we cannot leave any room for error.”

While earlier iterations of the legislation sought to force fleets and owner-operators to install guards on their existing fleets within two years, the 2026 bill focuses almost exclusively on newly manufactured equipment.