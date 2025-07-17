New US postmaster general faces heavy lift stabilizing finances

David Steiner officially took the helm of the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday amid calls to pull the plug on his predecessor’s restructuring plan and concerns in some quarters that his previous role at FedEx could motivate outsourcing of parcel delivery.

Steiner inherits an agency with 533,000 employees that deliver 112.5 billion pieces of mail each year. Among the challenges he faces are a righting an organization that persistently bleeds red ink, including a projected $6.9 billion loss for the current fiscal year, and degraded service related to network downsizing.

The mail system’s board of governors voted on July 8 to appoint Steiner, 65, as the 76th postmaster general after announcing in early May that he was the preferred choice, pending background and ethics checks. The Postal Service disclosed the vote result in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but did not issue a news release about the vote or his first day on the job.

Steiner is the highest paid chief executive in the agency’s history, with a salary of $346,780, according to a separate regulatory filing. The board also gave Steiner a relocation bonus worth 50% of his salary. His total first-year compensation, not including other benefits, is more than $520,000.