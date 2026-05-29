Oakland exports lead imports in April

The Port of Oakland, Calif., handled 184,492 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in April, as cargo activity stabilized amid fewer vessel arrivals.

April volume edged down 198,667 TEUs in March as vessel calls declined from 86 to 80.

The port in a release credited throughput resilience in the face of evolving global shipping patterns.

April imports of 91,805 TEUs were again outpaced by exports of 92,687 TEUs.

Total cargo volume in April slipped 0.5% from the same month a year ago, when shippers frontloaded ahead of tariff deadlines. Loaded imports totaled 78,822 TEUs, while loaded exports came to 63,910 TEUs.

Year-to-date, volume through April was 742,351 TEUs, a bigger decline of 5.7% from the same period in 2025.

“April’s softer activity reflected a combination of fewer vessel calls, continued adjustments in carrier scheduling and vessel deployment, and typical month-to-month cargo fluctuations,” the port said. “Even with fewer vessel arrivals, cargo volumes remained comparatively stable, continuing a trend toward larger vessel exchanges and increased cargo movement per call.”

Maritime Director Bryan Brandes said Oakland’s diverse cargo mix helps the hub weather volatility across trans-Pacific trade markets. It’s a gateway for agricultural exports and Northern California commerce, he said.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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