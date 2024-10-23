Watch Now


Old Dominion Q3 first look: EPS beats but ‘ongoing softness’ weighs on volumes

LTL carrier’s operating ratio 210 basis points worse y/y at 72.7%

Todd Maiden
Old Dominion will host a call to discuss third-quarter results at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Old Dominion Freight Line’s third-quarter results were slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations, but many of its operating metrics continued to “reflect ongoing softness in the domestic economy.” The comparisons to the prior-year period, which benefited from Yellow Corp.’s (OTC: YELLQ) shutdown, were also tougher.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based less-than-truckload carrier reported earnings per share of $1.43, which was one cent ahead of the consensus estimate but 11 cents lower year over year.

Click for full article: “Old Dominion points to October as ‘a sign of hope’”

Revenue of $1.47 billion fell 3% y/y as a 4.8% decline in tonnage per day was partially offset by a 1.5% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. The tonnage decline was the result of a 3.4% decline in daily shipments and a 1.4% dip in weight per shipment. (Tonnage was 3.2% lower than the second quarter as shipments and weight per shipment fell 1% and 2.2%, respectively.)

Excluding fuel surcharges, yield was 4.6% higher y/y (2.8% higher sequentially), benefitting partially from the lower shipment weights.


Table: Old Dominion’s key performance indicators

Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) recorded a 72.7% operating ratio (operating expenses expressed as a percentage of revenue), which was 210 basis points worse y/y and 80 bps worse than the second quarter.

Salaries, wages and benefits (as a percentage of revenue) were 250 bps higher y/y. The carrier saw shipments per employee fall a little more than 4% y/y. (Headcount was up nearly 1% y/y compared to the more than 3% decline in shipments.) A 1.7% increase in cost per shipment outpaced a 0.1% increase in revenue per shipment.

“The challenging operating environment, and strong comparable results for the third quarter of 2023, resulted in the first year-over-year decrease in our quarterly revenue and earnings per diluted share this year, President and CEO Marty Freeman, said in a Wednesday news release.

Shares of ODFL were off 5.8% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.


Old Dominion will host a call to discuss third-quarter results at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.