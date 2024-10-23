Old Dominion Q3 first look: EPS beats but ‘ongoing softness’ weighs on volumes

Old Dominion Freight Line’s third-quarter results were slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations, but many of its operating metrics continued to “reflect ongoing softness in the domestic economy.” The comparisons to the prior-year period, which benefited from Yellow Corp.’s (OTC: YELLQ) shutdown, were also tougher.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based less-than-truckload carrier reported earnings per share of $1.43, which was one cent ahead of the consensus estimate but 11 cents lower year over year.

Revenue of $1.47 billion fell 3% y/y as a 4.8% decline in tonnage per day was partially offset by a 1.5% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. The tonnage decline was the result of a 3.4% decline in daily shipments and a 1.4% dip in weight per shipment. (Tonnage was 3.2% lower than the second quarter as shipments and weight per shipment fell 1% and 2.2%, respectively.)

Excluding fuel surcharges, yield was 4.6% higher y/y (2.8% higher sequentially), benefitting partially from the lower shipment weights.