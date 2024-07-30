On eve of earnings report, C.H. Robinson sells European brokerage operations

A day before it releases its second-quarter earnings, C.H. Robinson announced the divestiture of its European Surface Transportation (EST) operations to Sennder Technologies GmbH, a company it describes as “the leading digital road freight forwarder in Europe.”

The price of the transaction was not disclosed by C.H. Robinson in its statement announcing the sale. The company also said it was not taking further questions on the sale of EST to Sennder before the earnings release and conference call with analysts Wednesday.

In its latest 10-K report, C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) reported earnings for its business line described as “Other Surface Transportation,” which it also said is made up primarily of its EST operations. In 2023, it recorded adjusted gross profits of approximately $74 million, down from $76.3 million a year earlier but up slightly from $73 million in 2021.



