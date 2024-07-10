OOIDA takes truck side-guard report complaints to Congress

WASHINGTON — Truckers have told House and Senate leaders to steer clear of writing laws based on a report they say is highly flawed that recommends requiring new safety equipment on their vehicles.

In a letter to Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who chair the House Transportation & Infrastructure and Senate Commerce committees, respectively, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer said that the recent Advisory Committee on Underride Protection (ACUP) biennial report sent to Congress earlier this month should, for the most part, be ignored.

The reason: a lack of consensus on the data used to produce the recommendations, according to OOIDA, which led to the 16-member advisory committee splitting the report into majority and minority viewpoints. OOIDA was represented on ACUP by OOIDA board member Doug Smith.

“Safety advocacy representatives manipulated their numerical advantage in Committee membership and approved a motion to define ‘consensus’ as a simple majority that minimized opposing viewpoints of other ACUP participants,” Spencer wrote.



