Panama Canal chief warns proposed US tariffs may disrupt global LNG trade

HOUSTON — The global market for liquefied natural gas could face new obstacles if President-elect Donald Trump goes through with his proposed 60% tariff on imports from China, said Ricaurte Vasquez, administrator of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

At the third annual Houston International Maritime Conference, Vasquez said an escalation in tariffs between the U.S. and China could disrupt LNG shipments through the canal.

“As an economist and a believer in the free market, tariffs can work in very peculiar ways and introduce some distortions of trade. Fully understanding the impact of tariffs, yes, that’s one of the elements that we believe that could affect LNG trading through the Panama Canal,” Vasquez said during a media roundtable discussion following his keynote address on Friday.

In 2023, China became the world’s largest LNG importer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Last year, the countries supplying the most LNG to China were Australia (34% of total LNG imports), Qatar (23%), Russia (11%) and Malaysia (10%).



