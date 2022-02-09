  • ITVI.USA
Parade raises $12.7M to ‘speed up tech enablement for freight brokers’

Truckload capacity management platform empowering 3PLs to go digital

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyWednesday, February 9, 2022
2 minutes read
Parade raises $12.7 million in a series A round. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckload capacity management platform Parade announced Wednesday it has closed a $12.7 million series A led by Menlo Ventures with participation from Greenhawk Capital, Jones Capital, The House Fund, Oriza Ventures and a number of undisclosed angel investors within the FreightTech and supply chain communities.

Parade’s customer base grew by 500% last year and freight brokerages like brokerages like Armstrong Transport Group, Schneider and Worldwide Express have leveraged the capacity management platform to optimize their carrier operations teams’ time while providing their carriers a less invasive, cloud-based application to get loads.

“Supply chain digitization is at a tipping point, as logistics service providers increasingly rely on more connected workflows to maximize efficiency and speed. … Parade empowers all freight brokers to go digital, with powerful tools and technology to optimize workflows, manage carrier relationships and operate more strategically,” said Steve Sloane, a Menlo Ventures partner who will join Parade’s board of directors as part of the deal. 

As digital freight brokers begin to dramatically scale at lower margins, they have pushed freight brokers to think twice about their internal operations and consider areas like load matching that can be done in a more cost-effective way. 

Funding details Parade
Funding amount$12.7 million
Funding roundSeries A
Lead investorMenlo Ventures
Secondary investorsGreenhawk Capital, Jones Capital, The House Fund, Oriza Ventures and undisclosed personal investors
Business goals for the roundExpand capabilities, team, and third-party partner ecosystem
Total funding$18.4 million

To make the transition of these manual operations to automatic, Parade has integrated with legacy transportation management systems to make the digital investment attainable for brokerages of all revenue sizes.

According to Parade co-founder and CEO Anthony Sutardja, the company plans to use the funds to “speed up tech enablement for freight brokers” by expanding its current load-matching capabilities, grow its own sales and development teams and continue adding integrations with third parties to add more value to its customers.

“Customers continue to recognize and reward Parade for innovation and providing a best-in-class freight brokerage software as the industry shifts towards more real-time and collaborative ways of doing business,” said Sutardja.

Articles by Grace Sharkey

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Schneider (No. 7).

Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment. If you have a story to share, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.